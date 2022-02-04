Right now Ousmane Dembélé is closer to the pitch than to the stands. As AS has learned, Xavi Hernández has been able to convince President Joan Laporta that if the player has to stay until June 30 it would be completely counterproductive not to take advantage of it and leave him in the stands, both for the interests of the club and for its image, since the player would be victimized and the team would no longer have an important resource in attack.

Thus, Laporta, who with the passage of time has been modulating his initial intransigence on the possibility that Dembélé put on the elastic Blaugrana again, has accepted the coach’s arguments, so if there is no radical change in the next few hours, Dembélé will be called up this Sunday for the match against Atlético de Madrid, thus entering into the group’s work dynamics for all purposes.

A final meeting of all parties is expected in the next few hourswith the presence of the director of football, Mateu Alemany, to finish outlining a decision, but as AS has learned, on Thursday there was already a meeting between the president and the coach, where it was agreed that Dembélé was going to play if he left until June 30.

In fact, The Blaugrana leader already warned that the final decision was going to be taken by Xavi Hernández, so since there was no immediate exit in the form of a release letter or contract termination, the coach maintains his position that he has to playthus undoing the ‘punishment’ that left him off the list in the last two games: Athletic in the Cup and Alavés in LaLiga.

Another thing is if he will come out in the eleven against Atlético, because obviously the reception of the stands is expected to be very adverse towards the player, both in the form of whistles and boos. The technician would be evaluating this great inconvenience when making the alignment.

In any case, with the entry of Dembélé in the team, it is clear that the offensive potential of the team is rearmed to the teeth, with a dream forward, after having signed three reinforcements in the winter market: Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Two of them, Ferran and Auba, will be sure starters this Sunday at the Camp Nouin the absence of knowing what the decision will be on the third leg of the trident, which will be between Adama and Dembélé.