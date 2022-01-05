Dembélé is a gift from Kings for Barça. It was tonight, it promises to be, the legend that has its name never ends because, although it is not as effective as Xavi and some of his predecessors dream, it is capable of arousing expectations that border on utopia.

The discussion about his renewal is compatible with those who want and do not want the French player. But the truth is that it seems inconceivable that a party like that of Linarejos would have held so much hope if this wayward boy had not joined in the second half.

The worst thing about football, from the perspective of the fans, is not so much losing as the fear of losing. Linares’ goal seemed like the cross of a premature grave for Barça. As the team has stumbled so much over the past half year (or half century?) It seemed the curse of defeat would be fulfilled again.

Barça is a daring accommodation of veterans and children, it did not behave with carelessness, on the contrary. As maestro Relaño pointed out in AS, this Barça is moving towards its legendary style, even without the strength of the old days, when playing was not just winning but combining.

Winning is not the only thing. Enjoying the game, even in danger zones, was the philosophy of those who accompanied the current coach in the adventures in which Guardiola trained the combination as one of the fine arts. In that process there will continue to be scares. He will fear losing the fans, but on the field the naturalness of playing persists, that happiness of football that, among others, now belongs to Ousmanne Dembèlè as the leader.