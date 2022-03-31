The ‘dematerialized recipe’ should be extended to 31 December. At the proposal of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the extension is contained in the Civil Protection ordinance on the handover after the end of the state of emergency for Covid, confirm ministry sources. Therefore, the possibility for family doctors and pediatricians to send the prescription in electronic form will not expire tomorrow, without the need for patients to go to the offices.

“It took Covid to make the paper reminder for medical prescriptions disappear. Now there is no going back. The patient chooses the most convenient means and gives consent to the doctor. Let’s not get lost in the useless bureaucracy. Well the extension and we hope that the dematerialized prescription will finally be fully operational “says Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo).