D.he new conflict over the demarcation of the liberal Hayek society from the AfD resulted in prominent resignations. The chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, Alice Weidel, announced her withdrawal on Monday evening through her spokesman. Weidel therefore wrote to the board of directors of the Hayek Society: “This step was difficult for me, but in the current heated mood it seems sensible and sensible to me, so that a completely misguided debate can come to an end as quickly as possible.”

The FDP members of the Bundestag, Linda Teuteberg and Frank Schäffler, resigned at the weekend. With the political scientist Christoph Zeitler and the entrepreneur Frederik Roeder, two board members have also left the Hayek Society, confirmed its chairman Stefan Kooths.

The FDP politicians as well as the board members justify their step with the lack of distance between society and the right-wing AfD. Among around 300 Hayekians are some well-known AfD members such as Weidel, who have now drawn conclusions. The dispute broke out openly after the Berlin Hayek Foundation, which finances the Hayek Society, issued a “declaration of incompatibility” with the AfD on Friday. The impetus was the likely imminent classification of the party as a “suspected case” for the protection of the constitution. You have to draw the line now, Schäffler told the FAZ. He is a member of the foundation board and supported the declaration. This view is also shared by Teuteberg, who until recently was the FDP general secretary. Since the Hayek Society does not want to accept the incompatibility decision, both have left.

High hurdles for expulsion

As reported on Saturday, Kooths had brusquely rejected the declaration of incompatibility in a letter to the Hayek members. The board of trustees exceeded its powers. In essence, the declaration boils down to the fact that AfD members have to be excluded. But that is a matter for society, which is organized as a non-profit association.

Association law sets very high hurdles for the expulsion of individual members. Kooths and association lawyers cite this as an important reason why the decision is not accepted. Teuteberg does not accept that. In her view, Kooths and other leading members of society are doing too little overall to differentiate themselves from the AfD, she told the FAZ. Problem candidates repeatedly appeared in suggestion lists for new members. In 2015, the society that promotes the ideas of the great liberal Friedrich August von Hayek, who died in 1992, had already broken through the AfD.