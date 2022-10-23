Murcian companies go to court for the obstacles in the application of the compensation decree for the increase in the price of raw materials
Despite the fact that Royal Decree-Law 3/2022 was published on March 1, none of the Murcian companies that requested the revision of the price of their public tender contracts have received a response from the relevant administration and, therefore, They have taken legal action against them. “What we ask is that it be reviewed
#Demands #administrations #reviewing #amount #contracts
Leave a Reply