Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher said: “Mohamed Salah is performing above any other player in Europe at the moment, and Liverpool should tie him to a new contract or risk losing him.”

Salah and his agent are engaged in “hot” negotiations with Liverpool in order to renew his contract, which expires in 2023, with a new high salary.

According to British sources, Salah wants to earn more than 300,000 pounds per week, a salary that will be the highest in the club’s history.

“I know the financial situation Liverpool is in,” Carragher said. They do not have the financial resources like Manchester City, but Liverpool cannot allow the renewal of Salah’s contract to drag on, because they may lose him in the next two years.”

Does Liverpool repeat the mistake of Real Madrid and Barcelona?

And recalls the image of Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona, ​​​​due to the financial distress that struck the club, which led to the Argentine star’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Like Liverpool, Barcelona suffers from narrow “material limits”, which led to Messi’s departure because of his high salary.

Since Messi’s departure, Barcelona has fallen to very bad levels, as it is in ninth place in the Spanish League this season, and suffered two humiliating defeats in the Champions League.

It also recalls the story of Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid, when club president Florentino Perez refused to accept the Portuguese’s requests in the new contract.

The result was the departure of Ronaldo from the ranks of the “Royal Club”, ending the era of “European domination”, and the club’s level significantly declining.

Since Ronaldo’s departure in 2018, the “Royal” has failed to achieve any Champions League title, and won only one league championship out of 3 seasons.