Parents of students in public and private schools have called for reducing the number of hours of the school day, suggesting that curricula be reduced.

And they considered that “the school day has become mentally exhausting for students,” expressing their concern that this will affect their achievement, or their interaction with “the large number of classes in which information accumulates inside their heads daily.”

They called on the competent authorities, whether the Ministry of Education or the authorities responsible for private education, to reconsider the length of the school day, whether by reducing the time of each class or reducing the prescribed curricula.

The Ministry of Education stated that compensating for half-day leave (Friday), according to studies, requires an increase in the remaining school days, ranging between 10 and 30 minutes per day.

Fadia Adel (a student’s mother) said that the school day for a student reaches 12 hours, as he wakes up from his sleep at five in the morning, and begins his long school journey, from which he returns home at approximately four thirty in the afternoon.

She added, “My son’s school schedules eight classes per day, which makes the student suffer so that he can absorb the information given to him in these classes,” noting that “when the student returns home after a long school day, he is not ready to study.”

She suggested that schools convert art education and technology classes into “self-learning”, to relieve students.

Baher Ahmed (the father of two students) called on private schools to “take into account the students scientifically, and to facilitate them, because they are the future generations, and it is necessary for the schools to instill in them the desire to study and the love of school,” noting that “the length of time currently scheduled in schools with the intensity of classes And the lessons that are explained in it make the students lose their desire to study and their interest in it.

He suggested that the concerned authorities work to reduce the curricula in proportion to the time period of the school day and the classes in it, pointing out that this “will lead to not increasing the number of classes scheduled per day, which will reflect positively on the students’ desire to study and learn.”

Mona Khalifa (a student’s mother) said, “It is better for the class to be 40 minutes long, not 49 minutes, to shorten the school day.”

And she stated that «school bus schedules increase the student’s fatigue, as he has to wake up at five in the morning, and spend time on the trip to and from school, which negatively affects his achievement and health conditions, and reduces his motivation towards education, because feeling tired reduces the ability to understanding.”

In response to a question by a member of the Federal National Council, about the length of the school day, the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, referred to the change in school days, calling for it to be taken into account. “It has shrunk from five days to four and a half days, and from Then there are procedures that should not be ignored to make up for half the day.

He explained that «the number of scheduled hours is 40 hours per week for the second and third episodes, and 35 hours per week for the first episode. And we have half a day (Friday) that must be compensated for by between 10 and 30 minutes per day in the first stage.”

He added: «If we look at the school hours per day, then Friday has been compensated for and added to the school day. The student must obtain a certain academic achievement, whether we increase the study days or reduce the working hours. Hence, it is lower than most countries.

• The average hours in the UAE is 5.4 hours during school days..meaning that it is less than that of most countries.