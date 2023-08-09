Families of Emirati students in Abu Dhabi expressed their concerns about what they called “the alienation of national identity in private schools”, after the results of the assessment of the national identity mark conducted by the Department of Education and Knowledge appeared and announced last week, noting the need to link the assessment of national identity in schools to the results of the “Irtiqaa” program. » To inspect private schools and the criteria for increasing tuition fees, especially since activities to enhance identity in private schools do not go beyond saluting the flag and celebrating the National Day.

The results of the first phase of evaluating the national identity mark showed that 58 schools (66.6% of the schools that were evaluated) out of 87 schools evaluated in the first phase received a “poor” or “acceptable” evaluation, which included schools with an “outstanding” evaluation. And “very good” in the “Irtiqaa” program, which is concerned with measuring the quality of education in private schools in the emirate, with high and very high fees, including the school with the highest fees in the emirate (about 100 thousand dirhams), as it got a “poor” rating. In the national identification mark.

The results showed that the list of schools that received a “poor” evaluation in the national identity mark includes three schools that achieved an “outstanding” rating in the Irtiqaa School Inspection Program, two schools that received a “very good” rating, and 10 schools that received a “good” rating.

The list of schools with an “acceptable” rating in the national identity mark also includes six schools with an “outstanding” rating in “Irtiqaa”, four schools with a “very good” rating, and 22 schools with a “good” rating.

The families of the students Rashid Ali, Younis Al Balushi and Hamad Abdullah stressed the importance of obligating private schools to provide programs and activities that enhance national identity, and defining a mechanism for calculating schools that achieve a result less than “good” in the assessment of the national identity mark implemented by the department, including stopping the increase in tuition fees for schools that A “poor” rating was achieved. And in the event that the result is repeated in the evaluation that follows, registration will be suspended, indicating that they have received letters from their children’s schools stating an increase in tuition fees for the next academic year, although it has a “poor” rating in the assessment of the national identity mark.

They stressed the need for private schools to play their desired role in the field of promoting national identity, which requires them to enhance the school curricula with topics that promote the values ​​of national identity in the minds of students, from the beginning of their enrollment in school, as many of them lack what is to be strengthened, although they are an essential partner in the educational process. It undertakes the task of educating thousands of male and female citizens, warning that the interest in the English language and the focus of classroom and extra-curricular activities on foreign cultures at the expense of the Emirati cultural heritage will have negative consequences in the future, as it may lead to alienation of the national identity among the graduates of these schools.

The parents of the students, Saud Mubarak, Nagla Hassan, and Maryam Khalaf, suggested providing private schools with a set of plans and programs to enhance the national identity of students, including main values, and sub-values ​​derived from them, that private schools and kindergartens should include in activity and lesson plans, in addition to providing them with plans To develop the methods of teaching the three compulsory subjects (Islamic education, Arabic language, and social studies), and not to rely in the identity-strengthening mechanism on the school’s vision alone, to ensure building a national character capable of preserving the heritage of parents and grandparents, noting that the activities of strengthening national identity in schools The special does not go beyond saluting the flag in the morning, and celebrating the National Day.

They demanded periodic visits to private schools to monitor and follow up the performance of schools in implementing activities to enhance national identity, and to direct teachers to appropriate educational practices, in addition to encouraging them to implement extra-curricular activities related to Emirati identity, such as visits to museums, archaeological sites and state landmarks.

Teachers of Arabic language, social studies and Islamic education, Anwar Othman, Nasser Mubarak, Maryam Massad and Nadia Khalil, confirmed that they had prepared for the new academic year with a set of plans and programs to strengthen national identity, which will be implemented through official and educational activities and events, noting that their plans depend on adherence to ethical principles and starting points. The principal of the social and cultural heritage, promoting the Arabic language and the national identity of the Emirati community in learning resources and relevant classroom and extra-curricular activities, and ensuring that there is nothing inconsistent with religious teachings and community values ​​in the resources chosen or prepared by the school, taking into account the appropriate images and illustrations of values, customs and traditions. Emirati.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the National Identity Mark is the first annual evaluation system of its kind in the UAE, and it provides parents with a clear and comprehensive picture of the quality of the national identity programs approved in private schools and the extent of their presence in the activities and culture of the school community, noting that The assessments of the national identity mark were based primarily on the interaction of teachers, students, and employees to measure the tangible impact on the various aspects of the educational process, and the extent to which this is consistent with the school’s definition of the national identity, in addition to monitoring classrooms and reviewing key documents.

The department clarified that the evaluation of schools according to the framework of the National Identity Mark is carried out separately from the evaluation of the Irtiqaa program, which is concerned with measuring the quality of education in private schools in the emirate, and provides recommendations to improve academic performance, noting that the evaluation covers three main axes, including the cultural heritage axis, and includes The Arabic language, history and heritage, and the axis of values, which includes respect, sympathy and global understanding, in addition to the axis of citizenship, which focuses on the elements of belonging, volunteering and preserving the environment.

It is worth noting that the Department of Education and Knowledge allowed private schools to increase their tuition fees for the next academic year 2023-2024, based on their results in the Irtiqaa program for the inspection of private schools, so that the percentage of the maximum increase applied to tuition fees for schools with an outstanding evaluation is 3.94%, and schools Those with a very good rating of 3.38, schools with a good rating of 2.81%, and schools with an acceptable, poor or very poor rating of 2.25%.

National identity mark

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the “National Identity Mark” initiative aims to enhance feelings of national belonging, to consolidate students’ understanding of their culture, and to allow parents an in-depth understanding of the efficiency of national identity programs within their children’s schools, as consolidating national identity in the hearts of students is a priority for many parents. Because it is a source of students’ pride in their country and their belonging to it.

She explained that activating the role of the elements of national identity within educational programs will support schools in helping their students adhere to their roots, customs and values, and the mark of national identity will support transparency and responsibility in the school community, and at the same time enable parents to make informed decisions about their children’s education, which contributes directly In building active citizens who adhere to their national roots, and are able to represent the UAE at the global level.

The weakness of the Arabic language

The results of the evaluation of private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi showed that the Arabic language is a common weakness among many schools, and it needs to improve teaching methods and raise the level of student achievement in it, by developing creative writing skills, increasing the opportunities available to speak it, and raising the quality of questions asked to students. and interact with them, in order to improve their reading, writing and higher order thinking skills.

Common weaknesses in a number of school evaluation reports included the need to improve teaching effectiveness and student achievement in Arabic curricula subjects, to bridge the gap between them and English curricula subjects, and to ensure that teachers have high expectations for students, by asking accurate questions, and providing more written assignments. Challenging classroom activities, providing more opportunities for students to practice speaking and listening skills through carefully organized group work, enhancing students’ critical thinking and problem-solving skills, in addition to providing more, better and frequent opportunities for students to develop inquiry, independence and critical thinking skills.

