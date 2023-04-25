Was it transferred?

Al-Moez Hazrat, a member of the indictment in the 1989 coup case in which Al-Bashir and 18 of his aides are being tried, told Sky News Arabia that “a helicopter transported Al-Bashir, his deputy Bakri Hassan Salih, and former Defense Minister Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein, to an unknown destination, hours after an armed group stormed a prison.” Cooper and the release of more than a thousand prisoners from within, including Brotherhood leaders.

The Hazrat explained that “Information about Al-Bashir’s transfer and his connection came through private sources at Alia Hospital, where the former President was staying.”

Controversy and misleading images

Controversy flared up on social media, amid demands to know the fate of Al-Bashir.

The Sudanese page Beam Reports, which specializes in checking news, posted a post about “a circulating picture of A military helicopter with civilian cars next to it, and the photo traders claimed that it documents the moment the ousted President Omar Al-Bashir was transferred to western Omdurman through an ambulance and an insurance crew from Alia Specialized Hospital with the medical weapon, using an army helicopter.

The page said the post was “ Upon verifying the validity of the claim, the (Beam Reports) team found that the claim is misleading, and that the circulating images are extracted from a video that was published on January 25 ⊃1; of a procession in the Karari locality of the Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

What does the Sudanese army say?

The spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces, Nabil Abdullah, denied the availability of any detailed information about the fate of Al-BashirThe Rapid Support Forces are responsible for storming prisons and the escape of a number of security wanted persons.

What does express support say?

The Rapid Support Commander said in previous statements to Sky News Arabia that the Sudanese army opened Kober prison, which led to the escape of prisoners, and it is not excluded that Al-Bashir was smuggled out.

Bashir’s fate

While analysts ruled out the existence of any value for Bashir in the current equation Sudan, which has been in a fierce war for more than 10 days between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, others believe that it may have turned into a card in the hands of some parties.

According to journalist and political analyst Shawky Abdel-Azim, the issue of Al-Bashir’s fate will be determined based on what the situation in Sudan may be like during the coming period.

Abdel-Azim told Sky News Arabia that any fate he might face remains linked to the age of Al-Bashir, who turned seventy-nine last January.

Abdel-Azim confirms that Al-Bashir is no longer a trump card even for his supporters, indicating that he will become a great burden on any party that might take power in the country during the coming period.

The International Criminal Court is pursuing Al-Bashir

However, Muhammad Abd al-Rahman al-Nayer, the official spokesman for the Sudan Liberation Army, confirms that al-Bashir remains wanted for major crimes that do not fall under the statute of limitations.

“The crimes committed by Al-Bashir will continue to haunt him, even if he was smuggled abroad or hidden at home,” Al-Nayer told Sky News Arabia.

For 10 days, the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has been living in a state of chaos and security chaos due to the continuous violent clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, which have disrupted public life throughout the country and led to complete paralysis in the civil service and markets.

Breaking into prisons

Since the outbreak of fighting on the fourteenth of April in Khartoum, the phenomenon of storming prisons has been repeated in an alarming manner. Before the storming of Kober prison, a military force stormed Al-Huda prison in Omdurman and released 7,000 prisoners, taking with it 28 security officers who were awaiting execution for the murder of teacher Ahmed Al-Khair inside his prison during the movement that overthrew the Omar Al-Bashir regime in April 2019. .

Observers warned of the danger of releasing this large number of prisoners, considering that the force that carried out the attack had a special interest, as evidenced by its taking of political and military suspects sentenced to death in the killing of teacher Ahmed Khair, whose family had earlier rejected a request for pardon for him and upheld their right to carry out the death sentence.

In this context, Hazrat tells Sky News Arabia that the prison storming operation is considered one of the most serious security repercussions that resulted from the ongoing fighting in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, 10 days ago, between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Hazrat warns of the great repercussions that may result from any operation to smuggle Al-Bashir, whom the International Criminal Court has been calling for his extradition without the Sudanese government responding to that.

In addition to the charge of the 1989 coup, Al-Bashir faces charges of committing crimes against humanity during the Darfur war that broke out in 2003 and lasted for about 17 years, and witnessed killings, rape, burning, displacement and asylum of more than two million people.