Demands to form an international force to counter ISIS in Africa

On Monday, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called for the formation of an international task force to confront the threats of the terrorist organization ISIS in Africa.

“With the support of the United States and many other partners, I have proposed the formation of a task force for Africa to identify and stop ISIS-related threats on the continent,” Di Maio told reporters, standing next to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The Italian Foreign Minister added that African countries, which were not initially part of the anti-terrorist coalition, including Burkina Faso, Ghana and Mozambique, were invited to today’s meeting, which is the first direct meeting of the coalition in two years. Speaking after a meeting in Italy aimed at renewing efforts to combat the terrorist organization, he supports the Italian initiative.

The coalition said in a statement that it also welcomes its new member states, namely the Central African Republic, Congo, Mauritania and Yemen, which have joined the 78 countries and five institutions belonging to it.

Di Maio gave no further details about what the proposed emergency force would do for Africa.

However, the force is likely to continue the work that French forces have accomplished in the African Sahel region since 2013.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this month that the French operation would end while the forces were now working as part of a broader international effort in the region.

“Let me say very clearly that we strongly support the Italian initiative to ensure that the anti-ISIS coalition brings its expertise to Africa while keeping our eyes (open) on Syria and Iraq closely,” Blinken said.