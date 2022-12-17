Families of students in private schools stressed the need to pay attention to teaching the Arabic language in schools with foreign curricula, especially since many students, teachers and administrators use the English language in their communication during the school day.

School administrations confirmed the launch of initiatives to support the Arabic language, by holding competitions in literary arts in the Arabic language, as well as participating in cultural events and book fairs. And she called on the students’ families to play a greater role in strengthening the relationship of their children with their mother tongue. In detail, Abd al-Rahman Khaled (a student’s father) said that interest in the English language in schools comes at the expense of the Arabic language, pointing out that it is mainly used for communication, and making Arabic language lessons the last class of study. On the school day, within the schedule that students receive their school classes according to its arrangement, while other schools content themselves with teaching the Arabic language two days a week, after the end of school hours, in a case where the students are tired and lose the ability to focus.

He added that many students in private schools, which teach foreign curricula, succeed in the Arabic language without real measurement of their levels in it.

Salah Musa (the father of two students) called for tightening control over schools with foreign curricula for the Arabic language subject, obliging them to take care of them like the rest of the subjects, and allocating additional time for students, during which Arabic language teachers work to support children’s skills in writing, reading and expression.

He stated that the students communicate in English most of their time after the end of the school day, and ignore the Arabic language, unless they are forced to do so with an Arab person, and their dealings with “Arabic” are reluctant.

Fatima Abdullah (the mother of two students) said that she was tired of her son and daughter interacting with each other at home in English, and ignoring the Arabic language, which prompted her to warn them against using a language other than Arabic inside the house.

She added that many families aimed to enroll their children in schools with a foreign curriculum in order to teach them the language, especially English, properly, because it is the language of business in the labor market, and the language of technology and development in the world today, but that was negatively reflected on other matters.

And she called for balance in teaching languages, so that the student can combine more than one language at the same time, and with the same proficiency, indicating that this will only happen with the concerted efforts of everyone, whether the home, the school or the concerned authorities in the educational system in the country.

For his part, an Arabic language teacher in a private school, who preferred not to be named, said that «a student who studies a foreign curriculum in English, practices the English language more than the Arabic language, and then his vocabulary of the English language is stronger than that of the Arabic language, and therefore he tends to To talk, communicate, write, express and play in the language that he practices more, because he tends to use the language in which he has a greater number of vocabulary. The student loves what is good and hates what is not good. He stated that the number of classes that the student receives in the Arabic language is not sufficient, as he receives one class in the Arabic language per day, compared to seven classes in which the teachers speak another language.

He believed that the strengthening of the Arabic language among foreign school students is based on the dependence of Arabic language teachers on external texts that the student reads and answers questions about, which measure the level of his understanding and comprehension of the language.

“We are working to encourage students to read magazines, stories and newspapers printed in Arabic,” he said.

He continued, “It is possible to support the level of the Arabic language among students of foreign curricula schools by giving them greater and longer opportunities to write and express in the Arabic language, and to practice the language more than memorizing and memorizing it,” stressing that the home conversation between the student and his family should be limited to the Arabic language.

School administrations told the newspaper that most of their teachers are from foreign countries, whether from the UK or South Africa, so communication in English will be essential for most of the school day.

She added that she had put forward initiatives to support the Arabic language, including holding competitions in a number of literary arts in the Arabic language, and that she was participating in a number of book fair activities, pointing out the need for families to play their role in helping the school to strengthen the student’s Arabic language.

In response to a parliamentary question about merging the curricula of Islamic education, social studies and the Arabic language into one curriculum, the Minister of Education, Dr. This mechanism, and a comparison between the results of the previous curriculum and the new curriculum.

