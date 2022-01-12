Deputy of the Bundestag from the party “Alternative for Germany”, member of the Committee on Energy and Climate Steffen Kotrets in an interview with TASS called the demands to abandon the Russian gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2” irrational.

According to him, Germany needs a gas pipeline, since it can stabilize gas prices, and demands, in particular, of Ukraine to abandon the project are irrational. “This is, among other things, interference in the affairs of a third party,” the deputy noted.

According to the politician, such statements by the Ukrainian ambassador “cast a shadow on the international reputation” of Germany.

Kotrets also suggested that after the gas pipeline was put into operation, the situation on the gas market of the European Union (EU) would stabilize. “The commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will definitely contribute to the stabilization of gas prices,” he said.

The parliamentarian recalled that the German government is now gradually abandoning coal and nuclear policies, and “torpedoing gas projects” in such conditions cannot meet the interests of the Federal Republic.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk called on Berlin to completely abandon the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. According to him, Europe and the United States need to take tough preventive measures against Moscow, without waiting for the escalation of the situation.