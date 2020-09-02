The government’s Antifa committee is concerned about the corona protests and listens to associations. The demand: finally clear action.

BERLIN taz | Black-white-red flags on the corona demonstration in Berlin, a right-wing extremist storm on the steps of the Bundestag. The cabinet committee against right-wing extremism met on Wednesday – and was still under the impression of the corona protests captured by the right on the weekend.

The Antifa cabinet was formed in February after the attack in Hanau in which nine people with a migrant background were shot. Chancellor Merkel and several ministers sit in it, on Wednesday it met for the second time. “Nobody is allowed to abuse civil liberties to attack our democracy,” said Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) with a view to the corona protests. What is needed is “a very clear demarcation between people and democracy”. Federal Minister for Family Affairs Franziska Giffey (SPD) emphasized the need for preventive measures: “We have to prevent people from becoming seducible to conspiracy myths or extremist ideas in this admittedly difficult time.”

This time, civil society representatives, including migrants ‘and victims’ associations, were heard at the meeting. And they made clear demands. In view of the corona protests, the Amadeu Antonio Foundation pleaded for an immediate program against conspiracy myths and anti-Semitism worth 10 million euros. Anti-Semitism is the “ideological glue” that connects the milieus. On the other hand, there is a need for advice centers for victims of digital hatred and better financed educational work.

The corona protesters radicalized “with immense speed,” warned Judith Rahner from the foundation. There is no demarcation from right-wing extremists. It is to be feared that the next right-wing terrorist attack will result from “this explosive mixture”.

Hearing with victims of attacks?

The Association of Victims Advice Centers demanded that the relatives of the attacks in Hanau and Halle be heard, as well as the relatives of Walter Lübcke and other victims of right-wing violence. The perspective of the attacked must be the focus, said association spokesman Robert Kusche. In addition, the victims would need a new, unbureaucratic basic pension to be covered in the long term. The association demanded a humanitarian right to stay for victims of violence without a residence permit.

Lambrecht approached the initiatives. She referred to the recently decided expansion of compensation for economic damage caused by attacks, retrospectively for the past two years. “The state must be more there for those affected by racism and human hatred,” said the SPD minister. In the near future, proposals will also be made for better protection of addresses for witnesses in criminal proceedings in order to prevent right-wing extremist threats there too.

In other projects, however, there is a problem. For example, several associations have again called for a law promoting democracy, which protects projects against the right in the long term. This is “long overdue”, declared the Amadeu Antonio Foundation. However, there is still no draft law, although Giffey had promised it “shortly” after the attack in Hanau. The Union, however, is reluctant to comply with the law, most recently Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) approached Giffey. In the committee, she again pleaded for the law: “It is unnecessarily difficult for the defenders of our democracy as long as this stable and reliable basis is missing.”

Controversy over study on racial profiling

In the dispute over a study on racial profiling in the police, which several associations also called for, the committee is not making any progress. Although the Council of Europe is also calling for the investigation, Seehofer rejects it as superfluous, while Lambrecht insists on it. The stalemate also remained on Wednesday. Robert Kusche from the victims’ associations, on the other hand, called the study an important step in determining the extent of the problem – and restoring trust among victims.

The cabinet now wants to present a catalog of measures against right-wing extremism by the next meeting in October. Denis Nergiz from the Federal Integration Council has already warned against “good weather messages”: both everyday racism and structural racism must finally be “fought sustainably”.

Corona skeptics postpone protest

Meanwhile, the organizers of the weekend’s Corona protest reacted to the right-wing extremist attempts to take possession. Applicant Michael Ballweg from the Stuttgart initiative lateral thinking 711 declared that the next large elevator would be relocated from Berlin to Constance on October 3rd. Neo-Nazis in Berlin had also announced that they would be there for this date. One wants a spatial separation and in the future more attention to right-wing extremists in the protests, said Ballweg. But he denied any collection. For the demonstration in Konstanz, mobilization is now also to take place in Switzerland, Austria and France.