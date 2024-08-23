The alleged identities of the terrorists who seized IK-19 in Surovikino have been established

In the Volgograd region, in the city of Surovikino, an attack took place on penal colony No. 19. The criminals took several employees hostage. This happened during a meeting of the colony’s disciplinary commission. The Federal Penitentiary Service confirmed this information. The department emphasized that several victims were already officially known.

Colony attackers claim links to Islamic State (IS, or ISIS; a terrorist organization banned in Russia). They demand two million dollars, a helicopter with a pilot and an air corridor to the southeast. If the conditions are met, the radicals agree to release the hostages. Otherwise, they will be killed. In total, no more than four people are involved in the seizure of the correctional facility. All of them are serving their sentences in this colony. Preliminary, these are Khusinov Temur, born in 1995, Navruzi Rustamchon, born in 2001, and Toshev Ramzindin, born in 1995, writes Base. According to information Mashthe fourth attacker is Nazirjon Toshov. All four are citizens of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It is known that three terrorists were convicted of drugs, one – for beating with a fatal outcome.

In the near future from the Volgograd mosque to the building of the penal colony will bring a mullah who will help in the negotiations.

There were killed and seriously wounded during the capture of the colony

At the moment, four hostages are known – all of them are employees of IK-19. Their condition is not reported. It is also known that one person was killed, however, according to other sources, the number of victims could be increase up to three. However, there may be more fatalities.

Later, information emerged that among the victims turned out to be the head of the colony Andrei Devyatov. He managed to get out. The man is in intensive care in serious condition, he was hit on the head with a hammer and a bottle. In total, in the intensive care unit of the local hospital delivered three employees of the colony. One of them is in critical condition, another one is in extremely serious condition. Another employee of the penal colony and one convict were also hospitalized – he has a stab wound to the stomach.

Frame: Telegram channel “Volgograd”

The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) has been investigating the attack on the colony. excited a criminal case under Part 4 of Article 206 and Part 3 of Article 321 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The version currently being considered is that the butterfly knives with which the prisoners attacked the employees of the colony near Volgograd, were bought for a bribe right on the premises of the institution.

IK-19 was considered one of the best in terms of conditions for prisoners

It became known that on August 22 new employees of IK-19 accepted oath. In addition, current employees were promoted, received departmental awards and other distinctions. The head of the colony, Devyatov, also participated in the event.

It is also reported that IK-19 was considered one of the best in terms of conditions of detention and daily routine. The last inspection there took place in May. There were no complaints about the work of the colony. At the same time, as Baza writes, over the past three years, for bribes were detained two deputy heads of this colony. It is specified that in 2021, the head of the security department Nikolai Borisevich was detained there for taking a bribe from a junior inspector for being absent from work, and in the spring of this year, the deputy head of the colony Grigory Belenkov was convicted – through an intermediary, he received more than 300 thousand rubles from several convicts.

In addition, information has emerged that Volgograd colonies refused to strengthen security measures two months before the riot, despite a similar emergency in the Rostov pretrial detention center, when hostages were taken there in June. Now the correctional facility and its employees are facing a serious inspection.