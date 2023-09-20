The representatives of the 193 member countries of the United Nations meet at the organization’s 78th General Assembly and climate change was a recurring theme in the speeches of numerous State and Government leaders who attended the opening of the event on Tuesday, December 19. September. Demands on developed countries to fulfill their “climate debt” were numerous.

At the beginning of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations, the heads of state of countries such as Colombia, Brazil, the United States, Cuba and Bolivia presented their positions on the climate crisis, as well as their forecasts for the future if the situation does not change. .

In the opening speech, UN Secretary General António Guterres highlighted the serious climate situation in which the world currently finds itself and called on the international community to unite and confront “existential threats”, such as climate change.

“Ending this senseless war against nature must move from words to action this year,” Guterres stressed in his speech, in which he also regretted the absence of leaders such as Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron and Rishi Sunnak during the event.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the opening session of the second Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit, on September 18, 2023, ahead of the 78th UN General Assembly. (Photograph by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

A call from the “global south”

Climate change does not affect everyone equally and heads of state and government in developing countries are clear about this.

In his speech, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva focused on the fight against the climate debacle and pointed out the rich countries for their inaction in this regard, which has caused the crisis to worsen, especially among the most vulnerable populations.

“Acting against climate change also means helping the poorest. (…) There is a lack of political will in those who govern the world,” said the Brazilian president, who also reproached “those who pollute the most” for not materializing “the promise of the 100 billion dollars”, in reference to the commitment that countries like the United States made to increase aid to the countries of the so-called ‘global south’ to face the climate crisis.

For his part, the Colombian head of state, Gustavo Petro, was much more incisive in highlighting the urgency to act immediately in favor of the environment, highlighting that humanity is moving faster and faster towards “extinction.”

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro Urrego waits for the crowd noise to stop before addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, September 19, 2023. ©AP/Richard Drew

The Colombian emphasized that it seems that “world leadership has become enemies with life” and ended his speech with a message to the world, in which he made reference to the future of humanity alluding to the lives of his descendants.

“I want them to live in the times when human beings knew how to stop killing themselves on the planet,” Petro mentioned during his speech.

In the same vein, the presidents of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel; from Bolivia, Luis Arce and Peru, Dina Boluarte, joined the demands of their Latin American counterparts, calling for rich countries to comply with their “climate debt” of which it is the ‘southern’ countries “that suffer invoices,” according to Arce.

“Industrialized countries, voracious predators of resources and the environment, evade their greatest responsibility and fail to fulfill their commitments under the climate change convention and the Paris Agreement,” said Díaz Canel during his speech.

The leaders of Uruguay and Panama also reaffirmed their concern about the climate crisis and called for “a stronger position” from the international community to increase action efforts.

Joe Biden: “We need more investment”

On the other side, representing developed countries, Joe Biden recognized that more investment is needed in the fight against climate change and stated that the climate situation “needs attention.”

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar © Reuters / Mike Segar

The American leader stressed that, in 2023, the world “is on track” to achieve the financial promises in relation to climate action agreed in the Paris Agreement, referring to the controversial sum of the 100,000 million dollars that the leaders of developing countries continue to demand.

However, Biden admitted that “more investment is needed in the public and private sectors, especially in places that have contributed so little to global emissions,” emphasizing mainly innovation related to green energy.

Furthermore, he mentioned that his country is willing to cooperate with China to mitigate the climate crisis, although he did not materialize any specific proposal, in a speech that at times seemed very general and ambiguous in relation to climate change.

With Reuters, AP and local media