VBefore the decision of the Executive Committee of the European Football Union (Uefa) this Monday about the three still open venues at the European Championship this summer (June 11 to July 11), the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach accused the European association of attempted extortion . “The Uefa makes it a condition that spectators are allowed at the respective venues, which in my opinion is a form of blackmail,” said Lauterbach of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

In addition to Bilbao and Dublin, Munich is one of the three of the twelve venues that Uefa has not yet issued a guarantee. It is uncertain whether the three cities will remain part of the European Championship after the announcement by Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin, according to which “the option that any game of the European Championship will be played without fans (…) is definitely off the table”. “This puts the respective cities under pressure, which must endanger their population in order to be allowed to be part of the EM. I have problems with the style of Uefa, but also with the content of their demands, ”said Lauterbach.

At the request of the Uefa, Munich had presented a scenario for hosting the three German preliminary round matches and a quarter-finals in three variants by April 7: without fans and with occupancy rates of 20 and 40 percent. The Bavarian state government does not yet want to guarantee the admission of viewers. Upon request, she announced that this “can currently neither be guaranteed nor reliably or seriously forecast”. In addition, the development at the federal level should be taken into account because “the planned changes to the Federal Infection Protection Act, based on the current state of affairs, would also have an impact on the admissibility of sporting events with spectators based on incidence values”.

With a view to the European Championship, Lauterbach is concerned that Uefa received a guarantee from Budapest that they would be able to exhaust the capacity limit of 65,000 spectators at the four European Championship games there. Foreign spectators are welcome in Hungary. The incidence there on Friday was 394. “The commercial aspect of football seems to dominate. In the summer, the question will be answered whether we can secure the vaccination success in Europe or whether there will be waves of mutations in the virus, so that we will face major problems again in autumn, ”said Lauterbach. “I wonder if it’s really worth it.”