The CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, Dr. Muhammad Al-Qousi, and the Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Dr. Muhammad Al-Ahbabi, stressed the importance of joint Arab cooperation in the field of space, from the Arab Space Group to a joint Arab institution, the Arab Space Agency, to be an umbrella for Arab activities Shared space.

Al-Qusi praised the distinctive space activities achieved by the UAE during the past period, continuing: “The UAE announces itself strongly in the field of space, as it has been able to implement tremendous achievements in this field within a short period of time not commensurate with the huge projects that have been completed, because the space projects General It takes a long time to build, and the supremacy of the UAE is due to the fact that it has strong infrastructure and institutions that pay, support and support these projects.

He added: “I hope that space activities in the Arab countries will be a collective act, or that part of it will be a collective action that includes more than one Arab country, and the goal of the (Arab Group for Space Cooperation) is to create a cooperative Arab space atmosphere, as space work has a high cost and needs expertise. Multiple countries may not be available in one country. Therefore, there is a need for Arab cooperation because no one party should bear all the costs, in addition to exchanging experiences, similar to the European Space Agency. The first joint Arab space project, regardless of its size, must be started.

Regarding the most prominent projects implemented by the Egyptian Space Agency, Al-Qousi said: “We are building a 350-kilogram satellite for remote sensing. It includes a 45% local component, made in Egyptian factories and the Egyptian Space Agency, and the remaining parts (55%) depend on the partner.

He added that the Egyptian Space Agency is ready to provide its Emirati counterpart with this satellite, to support cooperation between the two sister countries in the space field.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Ahbabi said: “One of the committees of the Arab Space Group that will be formed will be related to Arab competencies and encourage them to study science and technology related to the space sector. Shared ».

In response to a question by Emirates Today, about the most prominent challenges facing joint Arab action in the field of space, Al-Ahbabi said: “The Arab region, despite the enormous human and material potential, has many challenges, and it has different priorities, Despite the challenges, this region is currently witnessing a renaissance and achievements, through space projects implemented by Arab countries, and through the institutions they establish, we turn to collective Arab action, to focus on and inspire the future.

He stressed that the Arab region will achieve successive leaps in this sector, because it has the sound foundations and the capabilities required for that, through the infrastructure, institutions and Arab minds, and that will lead to an Arab renaissance.

Huge investment

Dr. Muhammad al-Qusi affirmed that the Arab industry in the field of space is not currently qualified to produce space components, as it needs huge investments to qualify it. Therefore, Arab countries are working on a balance between space manufacturing and buying it from abroad, pointing out that the Arab countries will achieve great leaps in the future in the field of Space has its potential while benefiting from foreign expertise in this field, so that the Arab countries have a full Arab localization of space technology.





