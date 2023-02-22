Eliasa Shabazz accused a number of federal and state agencies in New York of deliberately concealing evidence that they “conspired to assassinate Malcolm X and carried out the assassination plan.”

“Our family has fought for years to uncover the truth about his death,” Shabazz told a news conference at the site of her father’s murder.

A memorial to Malcolm X was erected at the site of his assassination.

The New York Police Department declined to comment on the upcoming lawsuits, while neither the FBI nor the CIA responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Malcolm X was the spokesperson for the Nation of Islam, an African-American Muslim group that supported black separatism.

Malcolm X spent more than ten years with the group before becoming disillusioned and announcing his separation in 1964.

He subsequently softened some of his earlier views on apartheid, which angered some members of the Nation of Islam and led to death threats against him.

Malcolm X was 39 years old when three gunmen shot him while he was standing onstage at the Audubon Ballroom in New York on February 21, 1965.

Shabazz, then two years old, was present with her mother and sisters when her father was shot.

Shortly after his assassination, some of Malcolm X’s associates said they believed government agencies knew about the assassination plan and allowed it to happen.

In the notices filed today, Shabazz is seeking $100 million in damages.