Bhopal: Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism and Culture Department in the Government of Madhya Pradesh, has given a controversial statement regarding Madrasas. Usha Thakur has demanded that the government grant to be given to madrasas should be discontinued, because all the terrorists have come from madrasas. Usha Thakur also targeted the former Chief Minister of the state, Kamal Nath and the Congress. He said that the Kamal Nath government used to collect taxes like Jiziya debt from temples.

Blood will not let go of hard earned money– Usha Thakur

In a press conference in Indore, Usha Thakur said, “Government assistance to madrasas should be stopped, the Waqf Board itself is a competent institution. If someone wants to help someone personally, our constitution allows it, but we will not let the hard earned money of blood and sweat go away. We will use that money for development work.

Madrasas Terrorists get out – Usha Thakur

Minister Usha accused the Madrasas, “The kind of education that is imparted in Madrasas, it seems that only terrorists come out from here, so why not stop the anti-national activities which are being done in Madrasas. It should be done and the hard earned money and sweat of the public should be used for development works.

Minister Usha Thakur surrounded PCC Chief and former CM Kamal Nath, saying, “The way the 10-month tax was imposed on the income of temples in Kamal Nath’s 15-month government, it was similar to Jaziya tax. While the amount received through offerings in temples is used in other religious works including the development of the temple, the Kamal Nath government had tried to block religious integrity by imposing jizya tax in a way to fill the government treasury.

Kamal Nath – Usha wants to separate the unity integrity of the country

On the other hand, in the matter of conversion, Usha Thakur said, “Kamal Nath had told the tribals to stop writing themselves as Hindus while they are Hindus since time immemorial, so what is their point in saying that?” Kamal Nath wants to undermine the unity integrity of the country. He said that despite the Waffle Board being financially strong, the Kamal Nath Government gave salaries of up to 5 thousand to the Imams and Maulvis in the state, which is like taking away the rights of other classes.

At the same time, while attacking the Congress, Minister Usha Thakur said that the Congress continued to oppose the CAA while the Central Government brought these laws for those who were being persecuted in Pakistan.

Kamal Nath wants to appear religious on the lines of BJP

Regarding former CM Kamal Nath’s righteousness, Usha Thakur said that she is a show and she has understood this. Kamal Nath wants to appear religious on the lines of BJP, but whatever he does, the public has understood and on November 3, the public will also show him a mirror. Not only this, Minister Usha Thakur said that the use of insulting words is inappropriate for any woman and she strongly condemns it.

