Yesterday, some lawyers demanded that the full weight of the law be applied to those responsible for what they called “the embezzlement” to the Municipal Board of Potable Water and Sewage of the Municipality of Ahome. Their sights were set on former general manager Guillermo Blake and former mayor Guillermo “Billy” Chapman, then chairman of the paramunicipal’s Board of Directors. And it is that they demand not to miss the fact that false invoices and unverified expenses have been detected in the review of the 2020 public account. The former president of the “Roberto Pérez Jacobo” Bar Association, Martín López Félix, argued that those responsible for the municipal administration must file criminal complaints for the breach of the paramunicipal finances. There are others who assure that this can be done outside the legal actions that the Superior State Audit Office could resort to. What is true is that the State Congress rejected that public account.

They say that the revelation fell like a “bomb” on Chapman, who began to play the victim. And there are not a few who assure that since before he left the municipal government he no longer had it. Much less now that the management that was given in his administration is coming to light, which was a nightmare for the Ahomeans. Not even the morenistas themselves can hide the irregularities in his management. The morenista deputies rejected the 2020 Japama public account for these reasons. It was the local deputy for Morena de Ahome César Guerrero who revealed this information, but not only that, but also demanded that those responsible be punished.

THE ELECTION of the municipal commissioners in Ahome ended in holy peace after things got heated at the beginning. The secretary of the commune, Genaro García Castro, had to tighten the nuts so that the process did not get out of control. And it is that there were indications that municipal officials were putting their hands in the election. Now what follows is to define the day and time that the new commissioners take protest.

The union leader José Ramón Palafox did not sit well with all the workers of the Ahome City Council. And it is that some are “cheating” him for the 6% increase in salary and the 10 places that he achieved in the negotiation with the municipal administration. They “ate him alive”, they say. However, others gave him his support because they consider that the negotiation was good.

Someone removed the closure seals from the construction work on the Cerro de la Memoria storm drain and the environmentalists hit “the scream in the sky”.

They detected it yesterday when they went to check the place. Only the closing seals that had been placed there by the staff of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection were removed after the complaint that they filed with the agency for damage to the ecosystem.

And they just removed the seals because work has not resumed at the site.