Highlights: Right now only 6% farmers are getting the benefit of MSP

Indian Farmers Union also wants some reforms in the bill, had supported the movement

If the farmer sells his produce anywhere, he should get at least MSP: RSS

new Delhi

The agricultural bill is to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow. The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an organization of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, also wants to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) for farmers in the bill amid opposition from the opposition. Bhartiya Kisan Sangh demands that MSP should be applicable for farmers in the open market besides mandi. Also, traders who buy from farmers should register in a portal and not only to get permission to purchase on the basis of PAN card.

‘Now 6% farmers get benefit of MSP’

Dinesh Kulkarni, All India Organizing Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh said that we also want farmers to have a competitive market, so the bill is fine but it needs some improvement. Right now the farmers are not getting the confidence of MSP, which should be met. He said that 80-85% of small and marginal farmers are in the country. The government is assuring that we will not stop buying, that is fine, but the purchase done on the MSP will only reach 6% of the farmers across the country. Only 6% are able to reach the market, the remaining farmers remain deprived.



‘Government to bring separate laws of MSP’

Kulkarni has suggested that the government should link MSP with open market. Due to which it also remained in Mandi and also in private traders. They say that if the farmer sells his produce anywhere, he should get minimum support price, but no one can buy from the farmer. He said that the government says that APMC is not being covered in this bill, then our demand is to get a separate law.

‘Just PAN card is not enough’

Dinesh Kulkarni said that the ordinance and the bill states that a trader who has a PAN card can go and buy from the farmer. We want a portal to be created at the central level or at the state level. Anyone who wants to trade with the farmers should register with the bank guarantee in the portal. It is not like a license. The farmer can see it in the portal. The farmer will be able to see whether the person who has come to buy is the right person. This is going to be ensured that the farmer is talking about making payment quickly. He said that we had also demanded the Agricultural Court which has been accepted. The government has said that this can happen at the state level. Haryana has also announced that agriculture courts will be set up at the district level.