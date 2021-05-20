VBefore the summer months, when migration across the central Mediterranean increases significantly every year, the government in Rome urges the creation of a mechanism for the voluntary acceptance of migrants in other EU countries. So Italy should be relieved. EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson said in an interview with the Italian daily “La Repubblica” on Thursday that the EU Commission had started talks with EU member states to set up a system of voluntary relocation of migrants during the summer months.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

In addition, Brussels is in negotiations with the governments of Libya and Tunisia on multilateral migration agreements. Italy is aiming for a “Malta 2.0” agreement: Following the example of the agreement reached in Valletta in September 2019, other EU countries besides France and Germany are to accept boat migrants coming from Libya and Tunisia to the Italian Mediterranean islands and according to a fixed quota reach European soil in Malta.

On Thursday Johansson visited Tunis with the Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese. Talks with Tunisian President Kais Saed and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi focused on better control of migration flows to the north coast and the fight against gangs of people smugglers and the expansion of European development and economic aid. In Tunisia as well as in other North African countries that are heavily dependent on tourism, the economic crisis has worsened due to the pandemic. Last August, EU emissaries and the government in Tunis laid the foundation for a strategic agreement between Tunisia and the EU in a first round of negotiations.

1300 migrants repatriated since the beginning of the year

At a question time on migration in parliament on Wednesday, Lamorgese called for agreements between the EU and the migrants’ countries of origin. Italy is not satisfied with the EU Commission’s current proposals for a new asylum and immigration pact, said Lamorgese. They had been assessed by Rome as “inadequate” and the negotiations were “still in progress,” reported Lamorgese.

Since the beginning of 2021, 13,358 migrants have reached Italy via the central Mediterranean, said Lamorgese. A high point was reached in May with around 3,500 refugees. Most of the migrants – 8987 people – started the crossing from Libya, 4041 from Tunisia, around 1000 from Greece and Turkey, the minister reported. So far this year 1,300 migrants have been returned to their home countries, in 2020 as a whole the number had been 3607. Meanwhile, in view of the declining corona numbers, the issue of migration is once again at the center of the political debate in Italy.

The closing of the proceedings against German captain Carola Rackete on Wednesday evening for allegations of resistance against state power by a court in Agrigento, Sicily, provoked violent reactions on the political right. In June 2019, Rackete had broken through the port blockade ordered by then Interior Minister Matteo Savini with the German rescue ship “Sea-Watch 3” and touched a speedboat of the Italian financial police when docking at the pier in Lampedusa. Rackete was temporarily held in custody after the incident.



Carola Rackete, the former captain of the rescue ship “Sea-Watch 3” in October 2020

:



Image: dpa





The judge in Agrigento justified the termination of the proceedings with the fact that Rackete had to enter a port because of the precarious conditions on board. She had “fulfilled her duty as a captain”, it says in the judgment. Therefore, their actions could not be regarded as resistance or violence against a ship of the Italian state.

As early as January 2020, the Italian Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Germans in connection with the incident. Another case that Rackete had initiated against Salvini on charges of incitement to violence was recently decided by a court in Milan in favor of the chairman of the right-wing nationalist Lega party. Salvini and representatives of other right-wing parties were appalled by the acquittal for Rackete in Agrigento, because it would encourage private aid organizations to break the law.