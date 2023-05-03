In Russia, the demand for young employees has increased. The number of vacancies for candidates aged 14 and over on the Avito Rabota platform increased by 63% in April compared to the same period in 2022, Managing Director of the resource Artem Kumpel told Izvestia.

The trend was confirmed in hh.ru. According to them, in March of this year, employers sent applicants aged 14-18 75% more invitations for interviews than a year earlier.

Most often, teenagers are hired as couriers and promoters. Also, young people are considering vacancies for kitchen workers, waiters and assistant counselors in children’s camps. According to SuperJob, salaries range from 12,000 to 50,000 rubles, depending on the position and workload.

The demand for young employees is explained by the desire of employers to close the seasonal need for personnel, experts say. In addition, 14-18-year-olds have skills in the field of modern digital communications, which is valued in the labor market, said Aghvan Mikaelyan, member of the board of directors of the FinExpertiza audit and consulting network.

In November 2023, deputies from the United Russia faction introduced a bill on simplified employment for teenagers. They proposed removing the requirement that in order to conclude a contract with persons over 14 years of age, the consent of the guardianship and guardianship authorities is required. The consent of one of the parents or legal representative is sufficient. On April 4, the State Duma adopted the draft law in the first reading; on April 5, a government review was published with proposals for its improvement.

The Ministry of Labor came up with another initiative in the field of youth employment. In March, the agency proposed setting insurance premiums for workers aged 14-18 at a reduced rate of 7.6%.

From a place to couriers: demand for workers aged 14-18 jumped in Russia