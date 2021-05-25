The demand for dresses and other accessories for brides in April-May 2021 exceeded the figures for the same period in 2019. This was reported on May 25 by Avito analysts.

Due to coronavirus infection last year, the market for wedding dresses and accessories for weddings dropped significantly in the spring. About 70% of weddings have been rescheduled. However, in July-August the market was recovering.

In May 2021, Russian women began to actively look for wedding dresses and accessories. In the period from April 1 to May 18, the demand for goods for this ceremony was 36% more than in the same period in 2019. At the same time, the supply increased by 16%.

“On average, an outfit for one of the most important days in life can be purchased for 7 thousand rubles,” the message says.

The demand for bridal veils increased by 23%.

In the spring of this year, the demand for wedding paraphernalia for brides in all the regions of the country under study increased at Avito.

Izhevsk became the leader among the cities with the most pronounced growth in demand for wedding accessories, followed by St. Petersburg, and Nizhny Novgorod took third place. The fourth place was given by Avito analysts to Voronezh, and Krasnodar closed the top five.

At the same time, the highest average price for wedding dresses was registered in Sochi: 11 thousand rubles, which is 10% higher than in 2019. In general, residents of the south of the country spend the most on a bride’s outfit.

In Novokuznetsk and Kemerovo, you can get married at the most budgetary price, there a dress will cost 5 thousand rubles.

“In post-quarantine 2021, we are seeing a boom – the demand for wedding paraphernalia for brides has grown by 36% compared to 2019.” – noted the head of the Lifestyle macro category Avito Alexey Kozlovsky.

"In post-quarantine 2021, we are seeing a boom – the demand for wedding paraphernalia for brides has grown by 36% compared to 2019." – noted the head of the Lifestyle macro category Avito Alexey Kozlovsky.