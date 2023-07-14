Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

The AfD allegedly only accidentally wanted to dissolve the EU. © afp

The AfD allegedly did not want to dissolve the EU. A spokesman informed IPPEN.MEDIA that there was an editorial error in the main motion.

Berlin – A few weeks ago it seemed as if the AfD intended to make the demand for the dissolution of the EU in the European election campaign. In the lead motion of the federal program commission for the European elections program, which also includes the party leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, it said that the AfD strives for “the orderly dissolution of the EU”. But a good two weeks before the European elections in Magdeburg, the AfD now wants to backtrack and withdraw this demand. Because it was allegedly included in the lead motion unintentionally.

AfD allegedly wanted to accidentally dissolve the EU

The demand was an editorial mistake, said an AfD spokesman when asked fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. There was never any talk of a dissolution in the program process of the federal specialist committees and the federal program commission. According to the main motion, the AfD is striving to found a new federation of European nations/a European economic and interest group, the spokesman said.

In addition, all of these positions in the AfD are subject to the debates and decisions on further amendments to the program by the representatives of the European election assembly. Experience has shown that there would still be some changes to the lead proposal.

AfD aimed for EU dissolution – Weidel calls for “dismantling”

The spokesman for the AfD also emphasized that the previous lead application and the correction did not contain the word “deconstruction”. Party leader Weidel recently picked up the term herself. In conversation with the star she called for a “dismantling” of the EU. The 44-year-old called the EU “extremely undemocratic” and stressed that legislative and executive powers should primarily rest with the unelected Commission.

Weidel said he was “stunned” by the actions of the EU officials and described them as “damaging freedom” because they had no understanding of their issue. Nevertheless, Weidel sees fundamental sense in the construct, especially in the common security and defense policy.

AfD wants to reformulate the demand for the dissolution of the EU

Further research also shows that the Commission is now apparently calling for the decisive section in the main application to be changed and instead to only speak of a new European economic community and community of interests. The reason given for withdrawing the request for dissolution was an “editorial error when preparing the preamble without a decision by the BPK”. At the delegates’ meeting, proposed changes to the application book should be voted on, as suggested by the ARDdaily News is reported.

In addition, it is reported from party circles that co-party leader Weidel in particular saw the striving for an EU dissolution as problematic and therefore preferred the new version. She also considered the wording in the 2021 federal election program to be unsuitable, she said daily News further. At that time, the AfD, which is still on the rise, declared that Germany’s exit from the European Union was necessary. (boyy)

This article was created with the help of machines and carefully checked before publication by editor Bona Hyun.