Russians began to buy twice as many suitcases, bags and backpacks

In late September – early October, Russians began to buy suitcases and backpacks much more often. Demand for these products has doubled during this time. Such data leads RIA News with reference to the study of the payment service for online stores CloudPayments.

The demand for backpacks, bags and suitcases in the online sales category increased by 102% during the study period. The average amount of an online purchase increased by 34% to RUB 14,252. Analysts note that roomy suitcases and travel bags, tactical and tourist backpacks were popular at that time.

According to experts, the increase in the average check can be explained by the fact that within one transaction people began to buy more units of goods. Another reason is the rise in prices due to a sharp increase in demand and a possible shortage of goods.

It is noted that the study was conducted by CloudPayments based on online purchase data from September 21 to October 11, 2022 compared to August 31 to September 20, 2022.

In September 2022, sales of kitchen sets also rose sharply in Russia. The fact that the Russians actually rushed to buy this type of goods, according to a study by the Hoff network.