Smart speakers have become almost the only segment of the electronics market, which is 100% occupied by Russian manufacturers. In the first quarter, 96% of sales came from Yandex and VK.

At the same time, their implementation in the Russian Federation is booming – demand has doubled in a year, M.Video-Eldorado and MTS told Izvestia. According to their representatives, 1.5 million such devices were sold in six months.

Andrey Gubanov, General Director of MTS retail, specified that Yandex.Station remains the leader, occupying 86% of the market in units, followed by Capsule from VK (10%). According to him, the speakers accounted for almost 70% of all sales of smart home devices.

Such speakers are perhaps the only category of electronics in which only slightly less than 100% of sales come from Russian manufacturers, said Denis Kuskov, CEO of TelecomDaily. Until 2022, the presence of foreign developers was still felt, for example, JBL, Xiaomi, and also Apple, whose speakers were imported under gray schemes, he said. But now the market is left behind by domestic gadgets: their prices practically do not grow, while they provide access to various services, the expert says.

As market participants interviewed by Izvestia confirm, along with smart speakers, demand for other components of a smart home is growing. According to the results of six months, the demand for this category of goods (excluding smart speakers) increased by 56% compared to the first half of 2022, says Alexei Rogozin, head of the Entertainment and Gadgets department at M.Video-Eldorado.

Demand for speakers in the Russian Federation is growing rapidly, as well as for other elements of a smart home, Eldar Murtazin, a leading analyst at Mobile Research Group, confirms. As more and more smart bulbs, sockets, and remote-controlled home appliances are used in everyday life, more and more smart speakers are required. And vice versa: the demand for such speakers generates an increase in demand for smart home elements, this is an interconnected process, the expert says.

Voice generalization: sales of smart speakers in Russia are booming