In the latest blow to investor confidence in the financial sector, Credit Suisse shares plunged on Wednesday by more than 30 percent after the bank’s largest shareholder said it could not offer it more support.

And the decline in the shares of the troubled lender prompted the Swiss National Bank (the central bank) to provide it with a financial bailout, in an unprecedented move. Credit Suisse announced in early Asian trading Thursday that it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the central bank.

Traders flocked to traditional safe-haven currencies, which supported the dollar and the yen, amid growing fears that pressures beginning to unfold between banks in the United States and Europe could herald a broader crisis.

The yen jumped about 0.5 percent in early Asian trading and recorded 132.73 in the latest trading against the dollar, after gaining 0.6 percent yesterday, Wednesday.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar lost some of the rise it recorded in the previous session and amounted to 2.15 percent, the largest daily gain since 2015, but it kept the Swiss franc close to its lowest level in a week.

“We have some new turmoil in the European banking sector and things are still very volatile at the moment,” Carol Kong, currency analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, told Reuters.

“Given the extreme uncertainty and concerns about a broader financial contagion, the dollar and yen will be the main beneficiaries due to the demand for safe havens,” she added.

The euro compensated for some of its losses in early Asian trading, as it rose in the latest transactions by 0.04 percent to $ 1.0582, after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session.

The pound sterling also increased 0.18 percent to $ 1.20775, after falling about 0.9 percent yesterday, Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a group of currencies, fell 0.07 percent to 104.58, after jumping nearly 1 percent in the previous session.

And Credit Suisse, which is struggling to recover from a series of scandals that have undermined the confidence of investors and customers, is the latest victim of the crisis of confidence after the collapse of the US bank Silicon Valley last week.

The closing of Silicon Valley on Friday, followed by the collapse of Signature Bank two days later, prompted US President Joe Biden to rush to confirm that the financial system was safe, and prompted emergency measures in the United States to make more funding available to banks.

However, investors remain very nervous as they wait for more clarity on the extent of the fallout.

The focus is also shifting to how central banks will move to raise interest rates in the future, as policy makers are in a dilemma over how far to raise rates to curb inflation without causing a shake-up in the financial sector.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is due to announce its interest rate decision after the meeting.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled to make progress after falling nearly 1% each on Wednesday.

The Australian dollar rose in the latest transactions by 0.19% to $0.6634, while its New Zealand counterpart fell 0.26% to $0.6172, affected by weak economic data released Thursday that showed the contraction of the New Zealand economy in the fourth quarter of 2022.