Demand for rental housing in Moscow in July 2022 increased by 10.45 percent

In July 2022, the demand for rental property in Moscow increased by 10.45 percent compared to June. Analysts of the Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency report this to Lente.ru.

The number of requests related to rental housing in the city has been growing for two months in a row. In addition, interest in renting real estate in Moscow in July 2022 was 8.09 percent higher than in the seventh month of 2021. Compared to the same period in 2020, the positive dynamics amounted to 57.71 percent. Finally, in the period from January to July this year, interest in renting housing in Moscow was 22.16 percent higher than in the first seven months of last year.

According to data current as of July 30, 2022, the average cost of renting an apartment in Moscow was 69.4 thousand rubles per month. Since the beginning of 2022, it has fallen in price by 1.97 percent, or by 1.3 thousand rubles. For the year since July 2021, the average cost of renting housing in the capital has fallen by 5.95 percent, or 4.3 thousand rubles.

In August, Nikolai Vavilov, a specialist in the strategic research department at Total Research, predicted an increase in the price of apartments to buy and rent in Russia in the fall of 2022. According to him, rental housing will gradually rise in price from mid-August, while the peak of price growth will occur around October.