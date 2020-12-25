Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has demanded from the central government that the vaccine of Corona be provided to the states for free. In a media interaction program called after the completion of two years of his government, Ashok Gehlot alleged that many other leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP leader Zafar Islam, tried their best to bring down his government but Did not succeed Gehlot said that the people of Rajasthan will definitely take revenge from the BJP because the BJP tried to topple the elected government.

After about ten months, Gehlot, who became aware of the media, taunted that the BJP does not give tickets to any Muslim, but with the support of a Muslim, an attempt was made to destabilize his government.

Gehlot, who was holding a press conference with several of his senior ministers and Congress general secretary Ajay Maken, also attacked the Governor Kalraj Mishra along with the Center. Gehlot said that we have passed many bills related to farmers including mob lynching in the assembly, but the Governor has kept himself instead of sending them to the President. Gehlot also spoke about PM Narendra Modi making false allegations on the issue of loan waiver of farmers in Rajasthan.

Gehlot said that instead of talking to farmers across the country, PM is talking only to farmers of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. They are saying that the farmers of Rajasthan are waiting for the loan waiver, whereas within just two days of taking over the reins of Rajasthan, we had forgiven the debt of twenty thousand crores of the farmers of the state.

CM Gehlot said that he forgave us the loan of the operative banks as the nationalized bank is not under us. He is in control of the RBI and we wrote many letters but no response was received. Gehlot said that when PM Modi can forgive several thousand crores of industrialists, why not farmers.

During his rule, Gehlot said that the illegal business of gravel is booming and it is very painful for him. Regarding the continuous increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, Gehlot said that the prices of crude oil are coming down but the central government is increasing them continuously. The Center reduced the part of the tax in which the state has a share and increased the taxes in its share.

Gehlot termed the increase in tax on petrochemicals in Rajasthan as his government’s helplessness. Describing the achievement of implementing half of the more than five hundred points of the Congress’s election manifesto in his two-year rule, Gehlot said that the freeing of Corona’s vaccine was announced in Bihar during the election season, now it is complete Should be implemented in the country.