In 2020, the interest of Russians in buying real estate abroad in order to obtain a residence permit (residence permit) or second citizenship increased by 50%. This was reported to Izvestia by real estate market participants.

During the year, the number of requests for the purchase of foreign real estate for the acquisition of a residence permit or citizenship increased by 50%, Marina Shalaeva, director of the department of foreign real estate and private investments at Knight Frank, told Izvestia. People want to have a second passport for freedom of movement, explained Daria Bezmen, sales director for the Greek direction of the Mirum Group development company.

“During the lockdown, the possibility of free movement around the world has significantly decreased – in fact, only holders of a foreign passport or residence permit had it. Therefore, wealthy people began to look more actively for Plan B: the number of requests for the purchase of real estate in order to obtain a second citizenship or residence permit has grown, “confirmed Evgenia Fedoreeva, a senior lawyer in the practice of working with private clients at Egorov Puginsky Afanasyev & Partners. …

At the same time, during the lockdown itself, the demand for the purchase of foreign real estate decreased by 30%, Yulia Ovchinnikova, director of the department for foreign real estate sales at Savills in Russia, told Izvestia.

But for the whole year, despite the overall decline in transactions concluded, interest in buying overseas real estate has not decreased, but, on the contrary, has grown, said Denis Perkovsky, head of sales at Kalinka International.

“In general, over the year, the number of requests for housing abroad has grown by 20-50% depending on the direction,” said Marina Shalaeva.

For Russians, real estate abroad is an opportunity to preserve investments in the eurozone. In addition, with the expansion of the opportunities for dedicated work, many come to understand that it is possible to live in another country, said Yulia Ovchinnikova.

In 2021, if new restrictions do not follow, demand may increase by 15-30%, analysts predict.

