In 2023, the demand for Moskvich cars grew 27 times: if in the whole of 2022 only one commercial tender was held for 1.9 million rubles, then in the first half of 2023 they were held in the amount of about 51.9 million rubles. Maxim Kuznetsov, General Director of the Tenderplan search and analytical tender management system, told Izvestia about this on August 14.

According to him, judging by the prospects for increasing sales of Moskvich cars in the Russian market based on tender purchases (both state and commercial), there is an obvious increase in demand for this brand.

“According to the data of our tender management system, for the whole of 2022, only one commercial tender was held for the purchase of these vehicles in the amount of 1.9 million rubles. And in the first half of 2023, five commercial tenders and 20 public procurements were already placed with a request for the supply of a Moskvich car for a total amount of about 51.9 million rubles,” Kuznetsov said.

On August 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with heads of manufacturing enterprises, said that all Russian officials should drive domestically produced cars.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade assured that Russian factories producing cars will be able to produce the required number of cars for the public sector.

On July 11, Volodin also said that State Duma deputies should start using only Russian-made cars as official cars. He noted that the president uses the Aurus car, and added that the Russian auto industry also has Moskvich and Lada cars.