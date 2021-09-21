In August 2021, Russians took out 135 thousand mortgage loans, which is 4% less than in July, and 22% less than in June. This is stated in the message of the United Credit Bureau (OKB), which stores information on loans of 97% of bank borrowers, and received by Izvestia on Tuesday, September 21.

Most of all, the demand for mortgages fell in Moscow (-27%), Voronezh region (-27%), St. Petersburg (-24%), Moscow region (-23%), Tatarstan (-21%) and Nizhny Novgorod region (-20 %).

The number of loans issued by banks for the purchase of housing in August this year compared with August 2020 decreased by 14%. However, in the first eight months of 2021, issues remain at a record. From January to August, borrowers took out 1.17 million loans, which is 26% more than in the same period of 2020.

Among 30 regions – the leaders of Russia in terms of the number of mortgages issued in August, only in Primorye and Yakutia the issuances exceeded the indicator of August 2020 – by 6% and 8%, respectively.

Artur Aleksandrovich, General Director of the OKB, noted that mortgage lending began to decline after the completion of the concessional lending program under the old conditions in July. The new parameters of the program made preferential mortgages difficult to access for Moscow and the region, as well as St. Petersburg, where the most loans are traditionally taken. In addition, the increase in the base rate of the Central Bank of the rate, which led to an increase in interest rates, influenced the decrease in loans. On September 10, the Central Bank once again raised the key rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.75%.

Earlier on Tuesday, Izvestia was told at DOM.RF, the operator of the preferential mortgage project, that banks used 90% of the funds of the program of the Preferential Mortgage at a Rate of No More than 7%.

The share of preferential mortgage state programs in the total volume of lending for the purchase of apartments in new buildings steadily exceeds 80%, said Vitaly Nasonov, director of the “State programs in the housing sector” subdivision of the House of the Russian Federation.

The total limit to banks under the preferential mortgage program for new buildings is 2.08 trillion rubles.

Preferential mortgages for new buildings at 6.5% were launched in mid-April 2020 as an anti-crisis measure. From July 1, 2021, the authorities extended the program for another year, but changed the conditions: the rate was increased from 6.5% to 7%, the maximum loan amount was set at 3 million rubles for all regions. Prior to that, in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Moscow and Leningrad regions, the credit limit was 12 million rubles, in other regions – 6 million.