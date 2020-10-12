Highlights: 50 thousand demand from Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra’s mobile

Gyanpur Nagar Panchayat President complains to Bhadohi’s Superintendent of Police

Vijay Mishra, currently lodged in Agra jail on charges of illegal possession

Manish Singh, Bhadohi

Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra from Bhadohi to Gyanpur seat is not taking the name of the problems being reduced. In the latest case, the matter of demanding 50 thousand rupees from the Chairman of Gyanpur Nagar Panchayat has come to light from the MLA’s phone number. The MLA’s phone has been seized since his arrest in Madhya Pradesh. However, to investigate Bhadohi’s Superintendent of Police on the complaint of the victim, the matter has been referred to the surveillance team.

Gyanpur Nagar Panchayat President Hiralal Maurya said that he got a call from the MLA’s number on 9 October at 4.52 am. It was said that keep 50 thousand rupees in the Paan shop next to the office of Nagar Panchayat. According to Maurya, the caller told that his name is Girdhari and the MLA has spoken to give this money. After this we complained to the Superintendent of Police.

The SIM may have been removed from the phone: SP

Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh said that such information has been received in which it has been said to give money from the MLA’s number. The matter has been referred to the surveillance team. Action will be taken on whatever comes out after investigation. SP said that when the MLA was arrested from Madhya Pradesh, at that time his phone and other belongings were collected by the police. In such a situation, it seems suspicious to call from the MLA’s number. It may be that the SIM was removed from the phone at the time of arrest and only the phone was stored.

Vijay Mishra is in jail for illegal possession

It is worth mentioning that Krishnamohan Tiwari, a relative of MLA, resident of Dhanapur village of Gopiganj police station area, filed a case against Vijay Mishra, his wife MLC Ramlali and son Vishnu Mishra on August 4, alleging possession of a house. After this the MLA was arrested and sent to jail from Madhya Pradesh. The MLA is currently in Agra jail.