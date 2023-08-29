admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/28/2023 – 3:35 pm

The Brazilian consumer has reduced the demand for loans. Data from the Consumer Demand Indicator for Credit, from Serasa Experian, point out that in July there was a drop of 2.4% in comparison with June. In comparison with July 2022, the retraction was 10.9%. In this annual comparison, the result has been negative for 14 consecutive months, that is, since June 2022. The data were obtained exclusively by Brazil Agency.

Throughout 2023, the decline in demand for credit is 12.3%. In the accumulated of 12 months, the fall is even greater, 14%. Serasa Experian arrives at these numbers through a monthly follow-up of consultations for granting credit related to the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPFs) that are part of the company’s database. No Federative Unit (UF) recorded growth in the search for credit by consumers.

For the economist at Serasa Experian, Luiz Rabi, the retraction is a reflection of the interest rate policy in the country. “Consumers remain aloof from taking credit mainly because of high interest rates, which make the moment inappropriate for that”.

In early August, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank reduced the basic interest rate of the economy (Selic) to 13.25% per year. It was the first cut in three years. The Selic directly influences the behavior of interest charged on loans offered to individuals.

According to BC releases, the rate has been maintained at high levels as a way to control inflation. However, an adverse effect is that the high Selic is also recessive, that is: it makes credit, consumption and investments difficult.

For economics professor Ruy Santacruz, from the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), in addition to reflecting high interest rates, Serasa Experian data have a statistical effect, due to the great demand for credit in recent years.

“The retention of demand for credit is due to a very high demand during the pandemic and shortly after the pandemic as well. So, actually, the demand for credit is not low nowadays, it is even reasonably high. It falls because it is within an even higher level”, ponders the professor.

importance of credit

Taking credit is synonymous with taking on a debt and is often associated with the risk of defaulting, that is, losing the ability to pay the bill on time. But the UFF professor explains that credit is one of the essential tools for the economy to function properly, generating growth, employment and income.

“Without credit, there is no household consumption”, he points out. “For GDP [Produto Interno Bruto, conjunto de bens e riquezas produzidos no país] to grow, for jobs to grow, you need families to consume more, spend more”, explains Santacruz, emphasizing that this also applies to companies, responsible for a large part of investments in the country, in addition to governments. “The thermometer of the economy really is credit”, he says.

Family budget

Santacruz believes that part of the drop in demand for credit is also due to default, which has recently declined, but, in the opinion of the UFF professor, is still high. “The group is waiting to adjust first, pay a little more of the debts, when the default drops a little more, it will probably stabilize the demand for credit”, he points out.

For Luiz Rabi, from Serasa Experian, the increase in demand for credit will happen with a reorganization of the family budget.

“For the indicator to return to positive numbers, debt renegotiation and spending cuts are important measures in order to [o consumidor] manage to reorganize itself financially”.

The Serasa Experian survey points out that the decline in demand for financing in the last 12 months was greater among people with income of up to R$ 1 thousand (a 15% drop), while those with income greater than R$ 10 thousand showed a decrease of 11.5%.

Decline in default

According to the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), the level of indebtedness of Brazilians fell for the first time in seven months and reached 78.1% of families in July. It is the lowest rate since January (78%). One of the factors that led to this decrease, according to the CNC, is the Desenrola Brasil program, created by the federal government to encourage debt renegotiation and clear the consumer’s name from restrictive credit records.

O most recent balance sheet on Desenrola Brasil made by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), released on the last 22nd, points out that around R$ 9.5 billion in debts were negotiated in one month. The data refers to the period from July 17 to August 18.

The Serasa Experian economist considers that the demand for credit is not associated with Desenrola. For him, there are other factors that directly influence interest on loans. “Demand for credit is affected by other economic variables: interest rates, consumer confidence, employment levels”, he lists.