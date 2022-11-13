DSM Group reported a 15 percent increase in sales of insulin in Russia

In Russian pharmacies, the demand for insulin has noticeably increased – in September 2022, sales of drugs increased by 15 percent compared to the previous month. About it RBC reported in the research company DSM Group.

Thus, according to the information received, the total sales of hypoglycemic drugs in Russia in the first autumn month amounted to 97.7 thousand packages, which in terms of price equals approximately 147.7 million rubles.

Sergey Shulyak, CEO of DSM Group, believes that the growth in drug sales in the country may reflect a problem with its issuance under preferential prescriptions due to a disruption in supplies under government tenders. “This is a more likely reason for the shortage than logistical difficulties and the geopolitical situation,” the expert added.

The data of the marketing agency was confirmed in the Megapteka.ru service for searching, comparing prices and ordering medicines: from September to October of this year, sales of insulin in packages increased by almost 2.5 times compared to the same period last year. At the same time, over the three quarters of 2022, sales of these drugs in the network aggregator of pharmacies increased sevenfold (up to 2.5 thousand packages). The most popular drugs among Russians were NovoRapid by Novo Nordisk (demand increased 17 times), Tresibu by the same manufacturer (11 times), Humalog by Eli Lilly (8 times).

Sales of glucose-lowering drugs from January to October amounted to 7.6 million packs, about 55 percent higher than demand in the same period in 2021, according to analysts from the Russian product labeling system Chestny Znak.

Earlier, Russians were warned about the increase in the cost of insulin in the country – the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) agreed to increase the marginal prices for a number of insulin items by 5.5-28 percent. It is noted that the need to re-register prices is associated with an increase in the cost of manufacturing drugs.