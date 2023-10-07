Est-a-Tet: demand for housing in the Moscow region grew by more than 40% in the third quarter

Demand for housing in the Moscow region increased by 42.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023. This is evidenced by data from the analytical company Est-a-Tet, reports Interfax.

It is specified that from July to September 763 thousand square meters of housing were built in the region. The indicator increased by 24.2 percent year on year.

During the third quarter, the number of standard-class apartments on display decreased by 17.8 percent (386 square meters), business class – by 10.3 percent (51 thousand square meters), comfort class – by 3.3 percent (1. 25 million square meters).

Earlier it became known that in the third quarter (from July to September) of 2023, Russians rushed to rent studios – interest in this type of rental apartments increased by 51 percent