Izvestia: in Russia, the demand for household appliances from Turkey and China has increased over the year

Household appliances from China and Turkey are displacing electrical appliances from departed European brands from Russia. Sales of the most popular categories from these countries increased by 20 percent in a year, said “Izvestia» experts and market participants.

In particular, the growth of attention to Chinese and Turkish household appliances is facilitated by their large assortment, stability with the availability of goods, including through production in Russia, as well as well-organized logistics processes, experts noted.

In January-July this year, sales of Chinese Haier refrigerators in Russia increased by 21 percent compared to the same period last year, Gorenje (the brand belongs to a Chinese company) – by 100 percent, Turkish Beko – by 17 percent.

In the first place in the sale of washing machines in the country is Haier together with the Candy sub-brand (together they occupy 22 percent of the market, Gorenje is second (14 percent), Beko is third (12 percent).

As experts told the publication, at the moment the demand for large household appliances is growing. The fact is that people began to buy more real estate and spend more on home improvement. In addition, Chinese and Turkish household appliances are repairable. In Russia, there are official service centers of manufacturers that provide the necessary guarantees, experts also emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that large Russian retailers began to place individual orders for the supply of elite household appliances of well-known brands. Customers are offered devices from Miele, Kuppersbusch, Bora, Smeg, KitchenAid, as well as Samsung and LG premium lines worth hundreds of thousands of rubles.