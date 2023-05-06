SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Demand for Gol flights rose 13.6% in April compared to the same period last year, the company said in a preview of its operating results this Friday, with a load factor of 78.9 %, up 0.8 percentage points in one year.

The airline also added that the offer for its flights advanced 12.5% ​​in April on an annual basis, registering a monthly traffic of 2.9 billion in the domestic market, an increase of 6% year on year, and 343 million in the international market. .

