SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The airline Gol announced this Wednesday that demand for the company’s flights in the fourth quarter rose 15.2% compared to the same period in 2020, after an increase of 14.7% in December.

The high from October to December was well below the 87.5% expansion seen in the third quarter, according to company data released in October.

Compared to November, demand for the company’s flights in December increased by around 30%.

The company said that in the fourth quarter its supply grew 13% compared to the same period in 2020 and that the availability of seats in December was 13.4% higher than a year earlier.

The company’s aircraft load factor in the fourth quarter was 82.6%, compared to 81.4% in the immediately previous quarter.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

The post Demand for Gol flights in the 4th quarter slows down, after a jump in the 3rd quarter it appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Demand #Gol #flights #4th #quarter #slows #jump #3rd #quarter #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO