NAfter previously increasing sales of homeopathic remedies, they have now fallen in recent years. While a good 56 million packs were sold in pharmacies in 2019, this number was around 45 million in 2023, according to data from the market research company IQVIA available to the FAZ.

During the years of the corona pandemic, sales were around 50 million packs. However, due to the sharp decline in respiratory diseases due to infection protection during the pandemic, the values ​​did not allow a valid comparison until 2022.

Around 90 percent of the packs were paid for by the patients themselves. The number of packs dispensed with prescriptions fell by 26 percent, and the number reimbursed by private insurance fell by almost 40 percent.

777 million euros in sales

According to the “IQVIA PharmaScope” survey, total sales of the products in Germany fell somewhat less than the number of packs, as average prices apparently rose. In 2019, sales of homeopathic medicines amounted to a total of 834 million euros, in 2023 it was around 777 million euros. Sales of prescription drugs fell from a good 16 million euros to around 14 million euros.

Health insurance companies can reimburse homeopathic medicines on prescription for children up to the age of twelve, for example. A political discussion recently broke out about additional options for reimbursement of the costs of homeopathic medicines and treatments by homeopathic doctors through statutory benefits for adults: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had spoken out in favor of an end to these options.