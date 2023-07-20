Kommersant: in 2023, the number of vacancies for game developers in Russia fell by almost 40 percent

In 2023, the demand for computer game developers in Russia has plummeted. About this with reference to hh.ru data informs “Kommersant”.

According to the results of the first half of the year, the number of vacancies for game designers decreased to 4.3 thousand (minus 38 percent). Most of the published job offers were placed by Russian companies (3.1 thousand), while the number of ads from international firms increased by one percent. There are more than 46 resumes per one posted vacancy.

The game development industry after 2022 “has not yet recovered from the shocks,” said Vasily Ovchinnikov, head of the Video Game Industry Development Organization. If it is possible to attract additional investments and state support, it will take several years to restore it, the expert predicts.

The reduction in the number of vacancies is due to the unstable position in the market of companies that have not yet worked on large projects, said Anna Posazhennikova, HR Director of the Lesta Games group of companies (World of Ships, World of Tanks projects). The reduction in the number of vacancies for game developers in Russia is due to a lack of money and content in the industry, added Vyacheslav Makarov, an independent expert in the gaming market. According to him, the vacancies of foreign companies published on hh.ru are posted by developers with “Russian roots” who left the country in 2022 and are now “looking for personnel in the familiar market.”

As shown by a joint survey of the job search service and personnel “Rabota.ru” and the educational platform GeekBrains, the majority of Russians would like to change their profession and go into the IT industry (28 percent of respondents). At the same time, only five percent of respondents wanted to become a computer game developer – slightly more than those wishing to go into the field of veterinary medicine or fashion (four percent).