And that’s good news. Because that way there are more fossil fuels left for us!

Big news today at Nu.nl. The global demand for fossil fuels seems to be almost stagnant. This is partly due to wind turbines, solar panels and electric cars. As a result, less oil, gas and coal is needed. And this decrease can be called remarkable, exactly a year ago there were fears of a large increase.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine and everyone thought that we would massively (over) compensate for the lack of Russian oil and gas with coal and other polluting material. But how different it turned out in practice, we are still fully committed to green energy .

We want less fossil fuels

However, it is important to know that this does not mean that we now use LESS fossil fuels. Because that is not the case yet. With the current policy, you should only see a decline in a year or two.

Nor does this mean that we already generate almost as much energy in the green way, because that is not the case either. The vast majority is still fossil and with current policy this will remain the case for the next 30 + years.

Only when world leaders decide to really get on top of it, it will only be 50/50 somewhere around 2030 with regard to the division between fossil fuels and green energy.

What does this mean for the car enthusiast?

Of course we want to know what this means for us as car enthusiasts. Well, not much for now, actually. With the current policy you see that oil companies such as Shell and BP invest billions extra to drill for oil. After all, it delivers much more.

Only when the governments adjust their policies will we notice that less oil is being pumped up and we will notice that at the pump. Lower supply means higher price. But for now there is still enough fuel to get for the right-minded petrolhead.

And once it has gotten to the point where petrol is no longer available, don’t we just buy a second-hand EV?

Just as easy.

