In the midst of the Corona epidemic, the April-June quarterly economic report for the fiscal year 2020-21 has arrived. The results have been spoiled by the projections that were being made about the country’s economy. The country’s GDP has recorded a historic decline in the June quarter. GDP declined by 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year, the highest in 40 years. #ResignNirmala is trending on Twitter after this report.People are demanding resignation from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under #ResignNirmala. The government seems helpless on the economic front. You will be surprised to know that India’s largest economy has recorded the biggest decline in GDP. India is ahead of many countries including America, England, France, Italy, Japan in this matter.

Know what the government said about the historical decline in GDP

A user wrote with #ResignNirmala, a historic decline in GDP has been recorded. More than 150 million people have become unemployed. The price of oil is on the sky, tax collection has been halved and on the other hand states are not being paid GST compensation.

India’s biggest decline in GDP in 40 years, this year, farmers’ economy

Recently in the GST meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said about the country’s economy that it is the Act of God. His statement is also becoming increasingly viral on Twitter. People are demanding the resignation of the finance minister with different types of facts.