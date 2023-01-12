Since the beginning of 2023, more than 74% of mortgage applications for the purchase of new buildings have been for family mortgages. This was announced to Izvestia on January 12 by Tatyana Reshetnikova, deputy head of the mortgage department of the federal company Etazhi.

“At the beginning of December 2022, preferential mortgages accounted for 56% of all applications for the purchase of new buildings, about 40% of applications were submitted for family mortgages, since the beginning of the year, the share of applications for preferential mortgages has decreased to 24%, and for family mortgages, on the contrary, has grown to a record high of 74%” – said Reshetnikova.

At the same time, according to the expert, the share of undecided borrowers who are not specifically interested in mortgages for buying secondary or primary housing has increased, but are ready to consider options that are most suitable for their financial capabilities, including the purchase of suburban real estate in a mortgage.

“More and more Russians began to consider all alternative options for improving housing conditions, as a result, we note a significantly increased flow of mortgage consultations,” Reshetnikova continues.

According to the company “Etazhi”, the number of mortgage consultations in the suburban real estate segment compared to the same period at the beginning of last year increased by 27%, new buildings by 18%, but 6.5% less Russians are interested in mortgages for the purchase of secondary housing this year than a year earlier.

“There is a trend towards a gradual increase in the interest of Russians in purchasing suburban housing, of course, demand in this segment is fueled by preferential mortgage programs and a lower cost per square meter than in city apartments. Most likely, by spring, demand will grow by at least another 20-25%,” the expert summed up.

On January 10, Mikhail Bespalov, an analyst at KSP Capital UA, told Izvestia that mortgage rates are rising in Russia. He suggested that this would probably continue in the near future.

The day before, the head of the National Rating Agency (NRA), Alina Rozentsvet, said in an interview with Izvestia that there were signs of a bubble in the mortgage lending market. According to her, this is due to the extension of the preferential mortgage program and a simultaneous decrease in housing prices.