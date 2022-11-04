Demand for fake Ukrainian passports has grown on the darknet

In the Russian segment of the darknet, the demand for fake Ukrainian passports has grown. As Lenta.ru found out, you can buy an internal passport for about one and a half thousand dollars.

At the same time, outwardly a fake will have all the qualities of the original. Dealers specializing in the production of such documents observe all the subtleties of production, up to the use of paper of the required density, the weaving of protective ultraviolet threads and the application of watermarks. At the same time, such a document will not be listed in the internal databases of Ukrainian government agencies, so it is not recommended to use it on the territory of the country.

The increased demand is explained by the fact that such a passport can be used in Europe, where Ukrainian refugees are allowed on internal documents. Also, buyers are attracted by various preferences that Ukrainians have in European countries. Many of them can qualify for payments from EU states and social housing. And for a high-quality forgery of a passport, it will be possible to use the visa-free agreement in force between Ukraine and the European Union.

As the sellers of legal passports, which are issued with the help of corrupt Ukrainian officials, noted in an interview with Lenta.ru, this service has practically disappeared recently.

“Real, completely legal Ukrainian documents become more difficult to make, the further the Russian operation in Ukraine goes. There are exactly two reasons: the country’s destroyed infrastructure and the increased cases of witch hunts within Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies. And if it turns out that an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine issued passports to Russian citizens for a fee, he can become a defendant in a case with a much more serious period than with a simple forgery of documents, ”the source of Lenta.ru stated.

