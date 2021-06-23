Over the year, the demand in the primary market for elite housing in terms of the number of transactions increased 2.5 times – 63% of buyers chose premium new buildings. Analysts of the international elite real estate agency Savills told Izvestia about this.

According to the company, in May 2021, 96 apartments and apartments were purchased on the market of premium new buildings and secondary housing in Moscow worth over $ 1 million. In total, more than 620 transactions have been carried out in this segment since the beginning of the year.

The highest consumer demand was for proposals in elite projects at prices ranging from 700 thousand to 1 million rubles per sq. m and accounted for about half of all sales. By location in this budget, Presnensky District, Khamovniki and Dorogomilovo were popular. The average area of ​​the lot sold here was 142 sq. m, analysts said.

“Against the background of active demand in the luxury real estate market, 2021 was a turning point in consumer preferences. The modern buyer chooses premium new buildings and does not pursue large areas. For developers, this is a time of active creation and launch of a new high-quality proposal, which, with a competent concept, will find its buyer, ”said Dmitry Khalin, managing partner of Savills in Russia.

Earlier, the Savills company reported that since the beginning of the year, more than 85 billion rubles have been spent on the purchase of elite housing in Moscow, which is twice as much as last year’s sales.

According to Rosreestr, in May 2021, a record was set in Moscow for the number of registered mortgage lending agreements. The indicators were 47% higher than the data for May 2019 and by 319% – for May 2020.