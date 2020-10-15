new Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Central Government on the demand for making proper arrangements for monitoring and control on the Over the Top (OTT) platform. The petition said that the OTT platform is continuously showing such programs which are not according to social and moral norms. Military forces are also depicted in some programs.

In the petition filed on behalf of advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, it has been told that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry had submitted to the OTT platform a list of things which cannot be shown in the programs, but it is not being followed. The government delegated the responsibility of controlling itself over OTT platforms. He has formed an institution in the name of self-control. Its members are 15 big platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hot Star, Alt Balaji. But the functioning of the institution cannot be said to be satisfactory.

The petitioner has demanded that the court order the government to constitute an autonomous body called Central Board for Regulation and Monitoring of Online Video Content (CBRMOBC). It should be headed by senior IAS officer of Secretary level. The board should also keep proper representation of people associated with the production of cinema and video programs, academics, legalists and those associated with the defense sector.

Today, the matter came up in front of a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde. The CJI questioned whether the court can order on this issue. However, the judges considered the issue important and issued a notice to the government. In the case, a notice has been issued to the Internet and Mobile Association of India.

