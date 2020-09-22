The appliance and consumer electronics industry expects sales to grow by 30 percent this festive season. They are also expected to have more support for the absence of personnel helping in domestic work and sales from home. Industry organization CEAMA said this.

The consumer electronics and appliances sector has already started positively with Onam in August. Sales have increased in the last few months. People are searching for an alternative to personnel helping with domestic tasks because of the corona virus epidemic. In such a situation, demand for appliances like washing machine, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, etc. has increased. Sony India Managing Director (MD) Sunil Nair said, “With Onam, we have started the festive season positively. Television, home audio and personal audio businesses are expected to grow by around 20 percent over last year due to work from home and stay at home.

Manish Sharma, president and CEO of Panasonic India and South Asia, said, “I believe the trend will continue for the upcoming festive season and for the foreseeable future.” The durable consumer products industry has lost about 20 percent in the last few months. In this festive season, we are hoping to recover some losses. Expressing similar opinion, South Korean company LG said it expects a 30 percent increase this festive season. Vijay Babu, VP Home Appliances, LG Electronics, said, “We are optimistic about the good growth in the overall business and we aim for 30 per cent growth in the festive season. Although the industry may be optimistic, retailers are cautious because This year, during festivals, companies will not make aggressive plans and advertisements as before due to lack of money and other challenges etc. These activities make up about 25 percent of the total sales.

Companies such as Panasonic, LG, Samsung, Sony, Voltas and BSH Home Appliances are expecting more demand for new-age premium products such as large-screen TVs and large-size refrigerators, as well as dishwashers, microwave ovens and washing machines, etc.

