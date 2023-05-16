The number of applications for consumer loans in Russia doubled in April 2023 compared to the same period last year, experts at the Sravni financial marketplace told Izvestiya on May 16. Analysts also told how rates have changed during this period.

“In the first quarter of 2023, users preferred to apply for loans mainly for five years. A year ago, the most demanded period for repaying a loan was four years. The second most popular term is three years in 2023 and all quarters in 2022. In third place – seven and four years to repay the loan,” the experts said.

Among the most common purposes for obtaining loans by bank customers is the need for cash, in second place is refinancing a loan, in third place is the purchase of a used car.

At the same time, according to the marketplace, the average market rate has not changed since the key rate stabilized at 7.5%, that is, since the fall of 2022. According to experts, foreign policy events do not greatly affect the pricing policy of credit institutions. They clarified that banks react to the news with a change in the level of approval of loan applications, and not with a sharp increase or decrease in rates, so the information background does not affect the price of a loan.

At the same time, analysts noticed a decrease in the average rate on loans issued in April in the amount of more than 1 million rubles (from 18.92% to 14.76%) and an increase in the rate for loans less than 200 thousand rubles (from 26.39% to 28 .49%). In their opinion, this is more likely due to the increase in risks among borrowers with low incomes and better performance among more affluent clients.

Earlier, on May 3, it became known that, according to the analysis of the Bank of Russia, the share of citizens in the Russian Federation who take out a loan for a down payment on a mortgage has increased. Thus, in the 4th quarter of 2022, the share of borrowers who took out a consumer loan for the first installment on a mortgage was 7% against 3.5% in the 2nd quarter of the same year.